Law and Order: Couple in Le Roy face charges following domestic incident

Bryan D. Bates Jr. , 37, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd, and Andrea Gray , 39, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with falsely reporting an incident 3rd. The charges stem from a domestic disturbance July 1 at a residence on Lake Street, Le Roy.

