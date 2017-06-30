Guarino siblings win Independence Day 5K

Guarino siblings win Independence Day 5K

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Batavian

This morning the Batavia Kiwanis Club hosted its annual 5K race at Centennial Park in Batavia. More than 150 people participated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another fourth of July survived in Batavia. 1 hr ptsd crybabies 2
I think the rebel angel of the apocolypse lives... 16 hr Vril Aryan 3
So much for the height requirement for officers. Jul 3 no reason 1
Gov. Christie closes beaches to avoid fat shaming. Jul 3 stoned brooke 4
Donald McDrumpf goes to Poland Jul 3 pollacksRdumbf 1
News Man facing deportation admits to slashing woman... Jun 29 china white 1
News This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with d... Jun 27 china white 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC