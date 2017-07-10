Gordon Offhaus recognized for contributions to community by Town of Batavia GOP
The Town of Batavia Republican Committee held its annual picnic at the Batavia/Kiwanis Park and presented our "Community Service" Award to Gordon Offhaus. This is an annual award to recognize a person or business for service to the Town of Batavia community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Is Among The Worst Cities In America (Apr '16)
|4 min
|topic
|19
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|2 hr
|Lief Coach
|17
|Tim Stoddard Of American home improvement is a
|4 hr
|Thetenant
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Tom
|23
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Mon
|They have Gaydar
|33
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|Mon
|Dirk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC