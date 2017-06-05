Two-vehicle accident with minor injur...

Two-vehicle accident with minor injury reported at Wortendyke and Route 5, Batavia

There's a two-vehicle collision reported at Wortendyke Road and Route 5, Batavia. One person is complaining of shoulder pain.

