Town planners grant permit, approve review for Fleet Maintenance

Town of Batavia planners on Tuesday night approved a special use permit and site plan review for Fleet Maintenance, Inc., a 16-bay truck repair facility that will be situated on State Street Road, adjacent to the New York State Thruway. "We did a lot of work on it and investigated the neighbors concerns over water drainage and traffic," said Kathy Jasinski, planning board chairperson.

