Today's grave robbers steal flowers

Today's grave robbers steal flowers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Batavian

Carol Grasso, a Batavia resident, purchased two large hanging baskets with petunia flowers for her mother's grave in Grandview Cemetery. She bought two large heavy duty shepherd hooks to hold the heavy baskets and secured the baskets on the hooks with duct tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Always wondering 20,924
Is Tbird a juggalo? 59 min HillaryFourty6 8
Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist 11 hr Buck Rohde 11
Hello Buffalo (Mar '15) Thu krburke1961 9
Poll Which WBEN Host Sucks More? (Jul '09) Wed Tom Baurle 32
Trump still unable to produce certificate Wed true that 5
Did Tbird run away to join the circus? Wed ernie 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC