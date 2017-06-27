This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction
There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction. In it, The Batavian reports that:
It wasn't really an overdose that killed Jason Lang, said his father Rick, but Jason's six-year battle with the dragon of drug addiction came to an end about 6:30 p.m., Saturday, when the 33-year-old local businessman stuck a needle in his arm and shot who knows what into his blood stream. Until State Police investigators receive lab results or the Medical Examiner produces an autopsy report, we won't know what substance Jason Lang injected in the final minutes of his life.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Were there is darkness i am there with a empty smile
suicides have a special language.
Like carpenters they want to know which tools.
They never ask why build.
Our bodies are prisons for our souls. Our skin and blood, the iron bars of confinement. But fear not. All flesh decays. Death turns all to ash. And thus, death frees every soul.
The fear of death is worse than death. Get over it move on some want to die.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Kylehicks14
|6
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist.
|Jun 25
|yahoocrimeisfake
|4
|Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ...
|Jun 22
|Broken wind
|3
|Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together
|Jun 22
|reallycoverup
|1
|Treatment for PTSD?
|Jun 22
|scalpitsins
|4
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC