This weekend, Jason Lang lost his bat...

This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction

There are 1 comment on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with drug addiction. In it, The Batavian reports that:

It wasn't really an overdose that killed Jason Lang, said his father Rick, but Jason's six-year battle with the dragon of drug addiction came to an end about 6:30 p.m., Saturday, when the 33-year-old local businessman stuck a needle in his arm and shot who knows what into his blood stream. Until State Police investigators receive lab results or the Medical Examiner produces an autopsy report, we won't know what substance Jason Lang injected in the final minutes of his life.

china white

North Chili, NY

#1 21 hrs ago
Were there is darkness i am there with a empty smile

suicides have a special language.
Like carpenters they want to know which tools.
They never ask why build.
Our bodies are prisons for our souls. Our skin and blood, the iron bars of confinement. But fear not. All flesh decays. Death turns all to ash. And thus, death frees every soul.

The fear of death is worse than death. Get over it move on some want to die.
Batavia, NY

