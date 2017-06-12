Theme for this summer's History Heroes Program at HLOM is...
The theme for the 2017 History Heroes Summer Program at the Holland Land Office Museum is "Carnival Days." This year the children will work together to create a Penny Carnival and donate the money to a charity.
