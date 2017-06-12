The Little Ridge owners closing resta...

The Little Ridge owners closing restaurant in Batavia to concentrate on Le Roy location

The owners of The Little Ridge at 107 Evans St., Batavia, are changing tactics and will stop operating the location as a restaurant. David and Greg Luetticke-Archbell are shifting the restaurant business to their campground on Conlon Road, Le Roy, known as The Ridge, but best known as Frost Ridge Campground.

