The inaugural Summer Kickoff Classic Horse Show starts Sunday at the GC Fairgrounds
Terrific prizes, top-notch judges, excellent footing and a wide array of classes await exhibitors at the horse shows being held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds in Batavia this summer. It is located at 5056 E. Main Street Road .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Former Lococo
|93
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|19 hr
|Leslie Walker
|13
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|21 hr
|back off
|102
|Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring...
|Sun
|china white
|1
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Jun 9
|Duckdienasty
|3
|Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister.
|Jun 9
|LMAO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC