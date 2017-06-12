State Police investigating theft of truck from MY-T Acres Farms this morning
The State Police are investigating the theft of a 2010 Ford F-150 from MY-T Acres Farms in Batavia at 5:20 a.m., today. It's a ClubCab, tan in color, with a license of 20128GL.
