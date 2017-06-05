Rick Mancuso and Peppi Palmer to be honored as outstanding Italian Americans with Paolo Busti awards
The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation's Outstanding Italian American awards and scholarship event for Spring 2017 will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14th at Terry Hills Restaurant in Batavia. This year the awards are being presented to Rick Mancuso and Peppina Palmer .
