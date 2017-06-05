Residents gather to watch lighting of...

Residents gather to watch lighting of cupola at Old Courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

A lighting ceremony of the cupola on top of the Old Courthouse in Batavia was held at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The new lights are made up of four colors which can be mixed to create any color.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Tbird run away to join the circus? 2 hr Life Coach 1
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 7 hr Ollynorthrulez 5
Poll Which WBEN Host Sucks More? (Jul '09) 10 hr Tom Baurle 31
Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist 19 hr Schwarz 6
I'm going to go over to my cousin Abdullahs hou... 19 hr Saywhat 2
Is Tbird a juggalo? Mon T Burt Sains 2
The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08) Sun Matthew13 85
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC