Residents address Council with reques...

Residents address Council with requests for action at Austin Park and on Thorpe Street

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Those are the hopes of two Batavia residents who let their feelings be known at Monday night's City Council meeting at City Centre Council Chambers. Sandy Merkel of 6 Thorpe St., a narrow small street on the city's south side, said all she wants is a sign put up prohibiting parking near the corner of the street to enable her to safely enter and exit her driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 2 hr Dont get it on yo... 15
Only homosexual men study Library Science 2 hr Roy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
News Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring... Jun 11 china white 1
Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c... Jun 9 Duckdienasty 3
Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister. Jun 9 LMAO 8
The 1 thing Trump spoke truth about: McCain Jun 9 represented 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC