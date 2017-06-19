Public hearing on Ellicott Station redevelopment tax breaks set for this afternoon
The Genesee County Economic Development Center will hold a public hearing at 4 this afternoon to consider financial incentives for the Savarino Companies for the redevelopment of Ellicott Station in downtown Batavia. The public hearing will take place at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|18
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|21 hr
|Poley Wiechec
|384
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Barnes-daishaun
|4
|Three people charged with receiving benefits un...
|Mon
|spooky spooky doo...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|John Gorzynski
|Jun 18
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|Jun 18
|Dragqueensmen
|330
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC