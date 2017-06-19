Public hearing on Ellicott Station re...

Public hearing on Ellicott Station redevelopment tax breaks set for this afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County Economic Development Center will hold a public hearing at 4 this afternoon to consider financial incentives for the Savarino Companies for the redevelopment of Ellicott Station in downtown Batavia. The public hearing will take place at City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 1 hr Buck Rohde 18
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) 21 hr Poley Wiechec 384
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue Barnes-daishaun 4
News Three people charged with receiving benefits un... Mon spooky spooky doo... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
John Gorzynski Jun 18 Johnny G 4
Poll Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08) Jun 18 Dragqueensmen 330
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC