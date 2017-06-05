'Pop-up consignment sale' for ladies only to be held at Dibble Family Center
Mothertime Marketplace, a semi-annual consignment event in the Western New York area for the past 12 years, is bringing their brand-new venture, S.H.E. Boutique, to Batavia next week. For the first time ever, Mothertime Marketplace is holding a pop-up consignment sale for all the ladies in this area.
