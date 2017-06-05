'Pop-up consignment sale' for ladies ...

'Pop-up consignment sale' for ladies only to be held at Dibble Family Center

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Batavian

Mothertime Marketplace, a semi-annual consignment event in the Western New York area for the past 12 years, is bringing their brand-new venture, S.H.E. Boutique, to Batavia next week. For the first time ever, Mothertime Marketplace is holding a pop-up consignment sale for all the ladies in this area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08) 23 hr Matthew13 85
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Sun Sonny 4
Kathy Griffin finally made me laugh Sun FK YOU STUPID FKS 3
Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09) Sat Cooooper 21
Is Tbird a juggalo? Jun 3 Life Coach 1
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Jun 3 anonymous 1
Can LC ride a bicycle with no seat? Jun 3 Car Scratch Fever 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC