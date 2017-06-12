Photos: Troop A open house celebrates 100 years of State Police service to local communities
Investigator Ron Wilson volunteered to be the guy who got tasered today to demonstrate the non-lethal method for subduing suspects for dozens of people who turned out today for the Troop A open house at the Batavia Barracks of the State Police. The taser demonstration was one a of a dozen similar events staged by troopers during the open house, held to as part of the 100th Anniversary of the State Police.
