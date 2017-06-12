Photos: Special Olympics Torch Run

More than a dozen members of local law enforcement carried the Special Olympics torch on a run from Elba to Batavia this morning, starting at the Arc of Genesee Orleans center in Elba to the facility on Walnut with a stop at the Arc Comunity Center on Woodrow Road.

