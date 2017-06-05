Photos: Culvert replacement on Creek Road, Batavia
Creek Road near Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, is closed for culvert replacement, and even though signs warn of the closure as far back and East Road, people are still driving all the way down to the barriers, even semi-trucks, a Creek Road resident, who thought it might be a good idea to remind residents of the closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|Left Coast
|98
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|14 hr
|retired state
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Fri
|Duckdienasty
|3
|Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister.
|Fri
|LMAO
|8
|The 1 thing Trump spoke truth about: McCain
|Fri
|represented
|5
|Trump still unable to produce certificate
|Jun 7
|true that
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC