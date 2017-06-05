Photos: Culvert replacement on Creek Road, Batavia

Photos: Culvert replacement on Creek ...

Creek Road near Lehigh Avenue, Batavia, is closed for culvert replacement, and even though signs warn of the closure as far back and East Road, people are still driving all the way down to the barriers, even semi-trucks, a Creek Road resident, who thought it might be a good idea to remind residents of the closure.

