Participant in Central Avenue attack given four years in prison

Daniel J. Gilbert, 25, of Tracy Avenue in Batavia, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 4 years in prison and five years parole for his part in an attack on residents of Central Avenue. In the beginning of May, Gilbert was supposed to be sentenced on a guilty plea, but after a disagreement between the attorneys on the case, the matter was postponed.

