NY State Police continue to investigate 1983 homicide
New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 1983 homicide of a Florida woman found in Orleans County. On October 29, 1983, the body of Shari Lynne Ball was found by a hunter, several feet off the shoulder of State Route 63 in the Town of Shelby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Kylehicks14
|6
|This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with d...
|21 hr
|china white
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist.
|Jun 25
|yahoocrimeisfake
|4
|Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ...
|Jun 22
|Broken wind
|3
|Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together
|Jun 22
|reallycoverup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC