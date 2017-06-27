NY State Police continue to investiga...

NY State Police continue to investigate 1983 homicide

New York State Police in Batavia continue to investigate the 1983 homicide of a Florida woman found in Orleans County. On October 29, 1983, the body of Shari Lynne Ball was found by a hunter, several feet off the shoulder of State Route 63 in the Town of Shelby.

