Nails in the roadway at Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia

22 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

A police officer was able to clean up a bunch of nails found in the roadway of Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia, a few minutes ago. When the nails were first discovered, he requested a public works crew to the scene but canceled the call after getting the nails picked up.

