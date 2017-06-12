Nails in the roadway at Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia
A police officer was able to clean up a bunch of nails found in the roadway of Ellicott Street and Ellicott Place, Batavia, a few minutes ago. When the nails were first discovered, he requested a public works crew to the scene but canceled the call after getting the nails picked up.
