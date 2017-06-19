'Marshall' film that featured Old County Courthouse to open in theaters on Oct. 13
Last June, downtown Batavia was in the spotlight as an on-location site for the new movie, "Marshall," which stars Chadwick Boseman as a young Thurgood Marshall, an attorney for the NAACP who later became the first African-American justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
