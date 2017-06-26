Man facing deportation admits to slashing woman with knife, trying to escape from police
With a Spanish language translator assisting him, man who violently slashed a woman with a knife on Wood Street, Batavia, in March, entered guilty pleas in County Court today to charges of assault 2nd, attempted robbery, and attempted escape. Reynoldo Diaz-Ruiz will be sentenced to five years in state prison on July 27 under terms of the plea deal he accepted.
