Looking for warrant suspect, police find toddler left alone in 85-degree apartment
A Batavia man's decision to leave a one-year-old baby alone in a hot apartment was only discovered, according to police, because officers showed up at his door yesterday afternoon to arrest him on a warrant. Charles J. Rodriguez, Sr., 40, of 20 North Spruce St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Problem Solver
|20,929
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|1 hr
|TruthBeTold
|1
|Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Kinky Fiebelkorn
|94
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|Mon
|Leslie Walker
|13
|Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring...
|Sun
|china white
|1
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Jun 9
|Duckdienasty
|3
|Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister.
|Jun 9
|LMAO
|8
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC