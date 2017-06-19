Local author pens 'Back on the Map'
Lisa Ann Scott always wanted to be a writer and decided to give it a shot when she was laid off from her job as a TV news anchor in 2008. Her newest novel, "Back on the Map," is about an 11-year-old orphan, Penny, who will do anything to keep her and her twin brother, Parker, together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|3 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|james renakin
|5
|What Didn't Die?
|21 hr
|traveller
|7
|Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist.
|Sun
|yahoocrimeisfake
|4
|Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ...
|Jun 22
|Broken wind
|3
|Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together
|Jun 22
|reallycoverup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC