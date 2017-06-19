Local author pens 'Back on the Map'

Local author pens 'Back on the Map'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Batavian

Lisa Ann Scott always wanted to be a writer and decided to give it a shot when she was laid off from her job as a TV news anchor in 2008. Her newest novel, "Back on the Map," is about an 11-year-old orphan, Penny, who will do anything to keep her and her twin brother, Parker, together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 3 hr HillaryFourty6 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr True That 20,946
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 9 hr james renakin 5
What Didn't Die? 21 hr traveller 7
Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist. Sun yahoocrimeisfake 4
News Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ... Jun 22 Broken wind 3
Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together Jun 22 reallycoverup 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,357 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC