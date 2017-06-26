Law and Order: Woman accused of threa...

Law and Order: Woman accused of threatening another person through Facebook messages

Molly Ann Chatley , 20, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Chatley allegedly sent messages through Facebook to another person that were threading in nature.

