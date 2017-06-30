Law and Order: Two men charged with b...

Law and Order: Two men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into cooler at Arby's

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Batavian

Duane A. Mather , 44, of Raymond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree burglary -- illegal entry with intent to commit a crime; petit larceny; fifth-degree conspiracy; providing a false written statement; and possession of burglar tools. Mather was arrested at 1:38 a.m. on June 26 on West Main Street in Batavia after police responded to a report of people breaking into a storage cooler at Arby's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 3 hr Tiny Hands Drumpf 52
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 13 hr Jslane127 10
So much for the height requirement for officers. 18 hr no reason 1
Gov. Christie closes beaches to avoid fat shaming. 18 hr stoned brooke 4
Donald McDrumpf goes to Poland 20 hr pollacksRdumbf 1
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) Mon Kondzy 43
News Man facing deportation admits to slashing woman... Jun 29 china white 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC