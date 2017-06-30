Law and Order: Two men charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into cooler at Arby's
Duane A. Mather , 44, of Raymond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree burglary -- illegal entry with intent to commit a crime; petit larceny; fifth-degree conspiracy; providing a false written statement; and possession of burglar tools. Mather was arrested at 1:38 a.m. on June 26 on West Main Street in Batavia after police responded to a report of people breaking into a storage cooler at Arby's.
