There are on the The Batavian story from Yesterday, titled Law and Order: Suspect caught going through vehicles on Union Street. In it, The Batavian reports that:

Joshua John Dibble , 35, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dibble was allegedly caught going through vehicles and stealing property on Union Street at 2:37 a.m., Monday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Batavian.