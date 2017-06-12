Law and Order: Suspect caught going through vehicles on Union Street
Joshua John Dibble , 35, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dibble was allegedly caught going through vehicles and stealing property on Union Street at 2:37 a.m., Monday.
#1 6 hrs ago
If hes related to officer dibble he will walk with a hand slap.
