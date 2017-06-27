Law and Order: State Street man charged with crimes after allegedly...

Derrick M. Williams , 27, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree menacing; endangering the welfare of a child; and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Williams was arrested following an incident at 4:08 p.m. on June 21 at 7 Willow St., Batavia, wherein he allegedly threatened multiple people with knives.

