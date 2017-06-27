Law and Order: State Street man charg...

Law and Order: State Street man charged with crimes after allegedly...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Derrick M. Williams , 27, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree menacing; endangering the welfare of a child; and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Williams was arrested following an incident at 4:08 p.m. on June 21 at 7 Willow St., Batavia, wherein he allegedly threatened multiple people with knives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 22 hr Kylehicks14 6
News This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with d... Tue china white 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Tue usa goverment is ... 101
News Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07) Tue Same Jen new user... 77
Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist. Jun 25 yahoocrimeisfake 4
News Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ... Jun 22 Broken wind 3
Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together Jun 22 reallycoverup 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC