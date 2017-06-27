Law and Order: State Street man charged with crimes after allegedly...
Derrick M. Williams , 27, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree menacing; endangering the welfare of a child; and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Williams was arrested following an incident at 4:08 p.m. on June 21 at 7 Willow St., Batavia, wherein he allegedly threatened multiple people with knives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|Kylehicks14
|6
|This weekend, Jason Lang lost his battle with d...
|Tue
|china white
|1
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Same Jen new user...
|77
|Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist.
|Jun 25
|yahoocrimeisfake
|4
|Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ...
|Jun 22
|Broken wind
|3
|Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together
|Jun 22
|reallycoverup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC