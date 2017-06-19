Law and Order: Mother accused of allowing small children outside in...
Tesla Renee Plantiko , 25, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with endangreing the welfare of a child. It's alleged that on Feb. 1, at 9:50 a.m., at a location on West Main Street, Batavia, with an outside temperature in the low 20, Plantiko allowed her two small children outside unsupervised with inadequate clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Math question
|12 hr
|Left Coast
|13
|lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|Left Coast
|21
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|16 hr
|Lyle Barry
|19
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Poley Wiechec
|384
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Barnes-daishaun
|4
|Three people charged with receiving benefits un...
|Mon
|spooky spooky doo...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC