Law and Order: Mother accused of allowing small children outside in...

Tesla Renee Plantiko , 25, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with endangreing the welfare of a child. It's alleged that on Feb. 1, at 9:50 a.m., at a location on West Main Street, Batavia, with an outside temperature in the low 20, Plantiko allowed her two small children outside unsupervised with inadequate clothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.