Law and Order: Man accused of knocking over Harley, causing more...
Nicholas A. Cianciosi , 68, of 400 E. Main St., Apt. #429, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief -- property damage greater than $1,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|Left Coast
|98
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|11 hr
|retired state
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c...
|Fri
|Duckdienasty
|3
|Trey Growdy's mother is also his sister.
|Fri
|LMAO
|8
|The 1 thing Trump spoke truth about: McCain
|Fri
|represented
|5
|Trump still unable to produce certificate
|Jun 7
|true that
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC