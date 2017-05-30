Law and Order: Couple of pot possession busts
Ian Jarreau Blake , 30, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree. Blake was stopped on Route 33 in Corfu at 10:31 p.m. on June 1 by the Corfu Police Department and allegedly found to possess a quantity of marijuana exceeding 25 grams.
