Law and Order: Couple of pot possessi...

Law and Order: Couple of pot possession busts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Ian Jarreau Blake , 30, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree. Blake was stopped on Route 33 in Corfu at 10:31 p.m. on June 1 by the Corfu Police Department and allegedly found to possess a quantity of marijuana exceeding 25 grams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Griffin finally made me laugh 7 hr FK YOU STUPID FKS 3
Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09) 19 hr Cooooper 21
Is Tbird a juggalo? 22 hr Life Coach 1
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Sat anonymous 1
Can LC ride a bicycle with no seat? Sat Car Scratch Fever 2
Does anyone know anything about Vinny Mardino? Fri Been there 4
I'm going to go over to my cousin Abdullahs hou... Fri Muhammad McCarthy 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC