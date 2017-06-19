Infant in Batavia fighting the battle...

Infant in Batavia fighting the battle of her life

Wednesday Jun 21

Halani was diagnosed with AML Leukemia on May 9. Massaro said it came as quite a shock, especially to Halani's parents, with there being no history of Leukemia in the family. "She had the first round which was 28 days," Massaro said.

