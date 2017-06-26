Hidden secrets of Fredonia hall

Hidden secrets of Fredonia hall

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Observer

This image from the Barker Museum shows the earlier Gothic style of the home and its twin, as they both appeared during the 19th century. In the history of an antebellum structure, there are mysteries that slowly reveal themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 3 hr Lyle Barry 26
John Gorzynski 8 hr Pissy 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr True That 20,946
Don't be a Netanyahu. Zionist. Sun yahoocrimeisfake 4
News Prosecutor doesn't doubt remorse of mother who ... Jun 22 Broken wind 3
Mike Cejka and Larry Friedman ride together Jun 22 reallycoverup 1
Treatment for PTSD? Jun 22 scalpitsins 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC