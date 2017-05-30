Hawley releases 2017 survey results -- cut taxes, repeal SAFE Act,...

Assemblyman Steve Hawley today released the findings of his 2017 Legislative Survey that offered constituents an opportunity to answer questions and provide feedback on a host of state issues from ways to increase business activity to taxes and the DREAM Act. "I am so pleased to have once again conducted a legislative survey to gain insight into the needs and concerns of our community and look forward to using that input to shape the legislation I introduce and my policy platform moving forward," Hawley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.