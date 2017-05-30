Hawley releases 2017 survey results -...

Hawley releases 2017 survey results -- cut taxes, repeal SAFE Act,...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Batavian

Assemblyman Steve Hawley today released the findings of his 2017 Legislative Survey that offered constituents an opportunity to answer questions and provide feedback on a host of state issues from ways to increase business activity to taxes and the DREAM Act. "I am so pleased to have once again conducted a legislative survey to gain insight into the needs and concerns of our community and look forward to using that input to shape the legislation I introduce and my policy platform moving forward," Hawley said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08) 17 hr Matthew13 85
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) 18 hr Sonny 4
Kathy Griffin finally made me laugh Sun FK YOU STUPID FKS 3
Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09) Sat Cooooper 21
Is Tbird a juggalo? Sat Life Coach 1
News 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ... Sat anonymous 1
Can LC ride a bicycle with no seat? Sat Car Scratch Fever 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC