Hawley holds press conference in Albany to push for expansion of Charitable Gaming Act

Assemblyman Steve Hawley today held a press conference with Sen. Patrick Gallivan in Albany calling for an expansion of New York's charitable gaming laws to include measures such as allowing for the use of credit and debit cards as payment for raffles and allowing advertising and sales online for raffles and games of chance. "Momentum is at all-time high to reform these outdated and detrimental restrictions," Hawley said.

