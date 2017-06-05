Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedl...

Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring Batavia cop, damaging ...

Joseph B. James is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on May 7 in the City of Batavia that James, with intent to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, caused physical injury to a police officer.

