Extension of 1-percent sales tax addi...

Extension of 1-percent sales tax addition for County passes Assembly

Thursday Jun 29

Shortly after midnight, the New York State Assembly passed an omnibus bill that clears up a logjam of legislative initiatives legislators had been wrangling over and which threatened funding for municipal governments, including Genesee County, the City of Batavia and the towns and villages. It still needs to pass the Senate, which is expected to return to session today to take up the bill.

