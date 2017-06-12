Driver in crash on Veterans Memorial ...

Driver in crash on Veterans Memorial Drive charged with DWAI-Drugs

The Batavian

Brandon M. Seppe, a resident of Batavia, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a single-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive at 2:08 p.m., today. A Sheriff's press release says Brandon was westbound on Veterans Memorial Drive when he allegedly moved from the lane unsafely.

