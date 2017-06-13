Dairy plant in Batavia may reopen aft...

Dairy plant in Batavia may reopen after 2015 closure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The Genesee County Economic Development Corporation has talked about a plan to fix up the Mueller Quaker plant in Batavia. 170 people lost their jobs when the $200 million plant closed in 2015, but a new company wants to reopen the plant and bring 230 new jobs to Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo! 3 hr Wanda Siskovitch 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Tango 20,932
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... 8 hr white china 1
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 20 hr Dont get it on yo... 15
Only homosexual men study Library Science 20 hr Roy 1
News Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring... Jun 11 china white 1
Comey & the pope warn that Trump is the anti- c... Jun 9 Duckdienasty 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC