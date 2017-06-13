Dairy plant in Batavia may reopen after 2015 closure
The Genesee County Economic Development Corporation has talked about a plan to fix up the Mueller Quaker plant in Batavia. 170 people lost their jobs when the $200 million plant closed in 2015, but a new company wants to reopen the plant and bring 230 new jobs to Batavia.
