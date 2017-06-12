Corfu woman charged with aggravated DWI after accident on Sliker Road, Pembroke
Angela Marie Bodekor , 30, of South Lake Road, Corfu, is charged with: aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or higher; DWI; refusal to take a prescreen breath test -- roadside; open container of alcohol in vehicle; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and unreasonable speed. On June 15, following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident at 950 Sliker Road in the Town of Pembroke, Bodekor was arrested on the charges listed.
