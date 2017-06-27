Collins announces $237K grant for City Fire
Congressman Chris Collins today announced $236,072 in federal funding for the City of Batavia Fire Department. The grant was awarded through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which is designed to help first responders improve their capability to respond to fires and emergencies of all types.
