City seeks resident input for state's downtown revitalization contest
On Wednesday June 14, 2017 the City of Batavia will be applying for Governor Cuomo's Downtown Revitalization Initiative Competition. Prior to submission the Batavia City Council and the City Manager's Office want to hear from you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rod Watson calls WIVB Racist
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|7
|Did Tbird run away to join the circus?
|7 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|12 hr
|Ollynorthrulez
|5
|Which WBEN Host Sucks More? (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Tom Baurle
|31
|I'm going to go over to my cousin Abdullahs hou...
|23 hr
|Saywhat
|2
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|Mon
|T Burt Sains
|2
|The Perry Projects in the 50's (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Matthew13
|85
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC