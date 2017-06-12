City of Batavia submits application to state's downtown contest
Today, the City of Batavia submitted an application for Governor Cuomo's Downtown Revitalization Initiative , a state-wide competition in which each region will select a winner. Batavia was a Finger Lakes Region finalist in 2016.
