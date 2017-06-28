Citizen attempts to stop theft of tools from Home Depot in Batavia
Genesee County Sheriff's deputies reported to the store around 9:52 a.m. Wednesday and discovered that an individual has pushed a cart full of tools past all points of sale and tried to load them into his vehicle. WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
