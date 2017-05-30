Blue Ford pickup with Dale Earnhardt ...

Blue Ford pickup with Dale Earnhardt Jr. license plate frame stolen from Batavia's Offhaus Farms

The photo above is NOT the actual truck that was stolen from Offhaus Farms in Batavia, but it is the same year and model. Batavia farmer George Putt woke up this morning, early as usual, and found his 2014 blue Ford F250 extended cab pickup truck had been stolen from Offhaus Farms sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday night and 5 a.m. today, June 2. It has a Dale Earnhardt Jr. license plate frame and is desparately needed because it's the only transportation Putt has to take his sick girlfriend back and forth from regular, ongoing medical treatments at Rochester General Hospital.

