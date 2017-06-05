Bench at War Memorial honors local pa...

Bench at War Memorial honors local paratrooper who died serving her country

Karie Schmigel wipes a tear away during a ceremony dedicating a memorial bench for her daughter, Sgt. Shaina B Schmigel, this afternoon at War Memorial at St. Jerome's in Batavia.

