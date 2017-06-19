Batavia women accused of selling cocaine
Denielle Mancuso faces two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and one count criminal nuisance 1st. Mancuso's arrest stems from an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.
