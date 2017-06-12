Batavia Society of Artists to host picnic in Kiwanis Park Tuesday...
The Batavia Society of Artists will host a picnic and plein air art demonstration featuring watercolorist Michael Killelea on Tuesday, June 13, at Kiwanis Park. It is located at 3808 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.
